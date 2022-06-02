Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 1.94% of Deluxe worth $26,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 2,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,618. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

