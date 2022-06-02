Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) to report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.87). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,736,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 676,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after purchasing an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 263,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,550. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

