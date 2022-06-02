DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,113 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after purchasing an additional 953,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,055,000 after purchasing an additional 936,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded up $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 94,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,649. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on XRAY shares. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

