DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,799,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,832 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.48% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $547,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. William Blair downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $67.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.