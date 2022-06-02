DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Tops $28.15 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $28.15 million and $57,524.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 854.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,977.25 or 0.92429905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 684.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00429995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00032599 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

