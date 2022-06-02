Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 570 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.52) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.98) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.09) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 579.42 ($7.33).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 529.60 ($6.70) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 494.98. The company has a market capitalization of £106.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.54) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.18).

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($95,078.44). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.17), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($357,380.97).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

