Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0127 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTCWY opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile (Get Rating)
