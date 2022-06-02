Dfyn Network (DFYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $960,015.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 748.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,308.61 or 0.67189096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 506.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00439940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031865 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 116,271,468 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars.

