Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $106,140.74 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,262.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.55 or 0.06015812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00210933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.43 or 0.00662307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.01 or 0.00617950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00073166 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,970,053 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.