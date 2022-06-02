Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $273.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006329 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00136157 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

