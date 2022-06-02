Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.5% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

