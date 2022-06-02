Dimension Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,193,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.