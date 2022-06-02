Dimension Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 2,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

