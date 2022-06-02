Dimension Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 74.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,001 shares of company stock valued at $351,230,191. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $44.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $784.78. The stock had a trading volume of 811,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $897.99 and its 200 day moving average is $944.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

