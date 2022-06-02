Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,341 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 2.68% of Stitch Fix worth $55,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,800,000 after purchasing an additional 944,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 99,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,919. The firm has a market cap of $962.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.