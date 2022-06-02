Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys 177,924 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 1.87% of LGI Homes worth $70,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.52. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,960. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

