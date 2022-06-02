Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys Shares of 6,582 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

