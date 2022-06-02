Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $174.34 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,280,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up 3.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Garmin were worth $174,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.48. 8,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,832. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

