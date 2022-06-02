Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 11,377 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in CEVA were worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.99. 2,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,476. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.20, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

