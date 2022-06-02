Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 4,051 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.34% of Bottomline Technologies worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAY. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY remained flat at $$56.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

