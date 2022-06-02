Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 46,404 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,404 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.10% of MiX Telematics worth $30,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 381,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 21,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,772. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $237.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,836,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,050 and sold 189,230 shares valued at $92,723. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

