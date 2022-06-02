Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 4,662 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.33% of PROS worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. 2,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,889. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

