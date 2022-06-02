Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Invests $377,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,065,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG opened at $309.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.62. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $285.96 and a 1 year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.