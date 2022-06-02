DLD Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,413 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bill.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,608 shares of company stock valued at $13,348,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
