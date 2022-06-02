DLD Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGIIU. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,513,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Thursday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.