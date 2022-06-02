DLD Asset Management LP Sells 14,912 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

DLD Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,799,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,467 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $117,011,000. Natixis lifted its position in Coherent by 230.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coherent by 102.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,426,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Coherent by 6,515.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $271.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.82 and a 200 day moving average of $263.84. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.04 and a twelve month high of $278.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

