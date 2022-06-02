DLD Asset Management LP Sells 31,795 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

DLD Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,795 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Jack Creek Investment worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCIC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter valued at $241,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 260,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,480. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.