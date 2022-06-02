DLD Asset Management LP Sells 9,750 Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

DLD Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAHC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth about $4,880,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 120,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,887. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

