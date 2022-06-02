Dodge & Cox Boosts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $694,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE:TECK traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 208,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,829. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

