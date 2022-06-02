Dodge & Cox Has $1.11 Billion Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,096,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384,963 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 4.45% of Baker Hughes worth $1,109,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 500.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 93,145 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,159,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,953,921 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,256. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

