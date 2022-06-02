Dodge & Cox Has $1.87 Billion Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922,400 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.99% of UBS Group worth $1,868,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

UBS Group Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

