Dodge & Cox Has $2.98 Billion Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,099,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 858,945 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 1.12% of Cisco Systems worth $2,984,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 531,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,346,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

