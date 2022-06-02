Dodge & Cox Has $477.45 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,259,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.05% of TC Energy worth $477,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.62. 58,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

