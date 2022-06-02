Dodge & Cox Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,238,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 5,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,621,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $881,753,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.53. The company had a trading volume of 583,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,453,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.12 and its 200 day moving average is $255.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

