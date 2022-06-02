Dodge & Cox Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,725,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,336,756 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 2.3% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 6.98% of MetLife worth $3,669,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in MetLife by 62.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 396,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 152,011 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 522.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $29,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

