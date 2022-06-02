Dodge & Cox Trims Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,959,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,952,883 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 8.19% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $1,670,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 599,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,014,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.