Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Antonio Zuazo Sells 2,999 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DG opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

