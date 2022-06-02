Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.72. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.88. The company had a trading volume of 49,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average of $146.22. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

