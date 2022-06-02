Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.2% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 52,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

