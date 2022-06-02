Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.73 EPS.

Shares of DCI traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $53.18. 12,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,613,000 after buying an additional 382,409 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2,630.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 155,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $7,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

