Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 350,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DORM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.75. 1,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.89. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.69. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

