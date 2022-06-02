Dov Shiff Acquires 2,955 Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Director Dov Shiff purchased 2,955 shares of SQL Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $10,312.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,885,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dov Shiff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Dov Shiff acquired 11,922 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $42,680.76.

On Thursday, May 12th, Dov Shiff acquired 10,824 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $51,630.48.

SKYX stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33. SQL Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYX. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SQL Technologies in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

