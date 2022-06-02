DRH Investments Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

DRH Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises 14.5% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DRH Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cboe Global Markets worth $19,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.39. 16,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

