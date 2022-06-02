DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 15,053 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. 614,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,663,758. The firm has a market cap of $290.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.