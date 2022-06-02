DRW Securities LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,760. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $184.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

