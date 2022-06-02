DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.24. 11,049,112 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14.

