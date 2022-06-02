DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.10. 87,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $104.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

