DSC Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DSC Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $6,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,366,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.66. 76,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

