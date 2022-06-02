DSC Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DSC Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.6% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in PayPal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,004,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $768,356,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in PayPal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,251,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 302,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,182,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

