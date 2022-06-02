DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 80 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DSC Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.74. 211,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,984,681. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $462.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

